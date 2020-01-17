Big C Eyes Tesco’s Business In Thailand

Retail operator Big C Supercenter is keen on acquiring Tesco Lotus’s business in Thailand to bolster its position in the market, said president Aswin Techajareonvikul, adding that the company had already made an offer to Tesco.

Tesco, one of the world’s largest retailers, said last year that following inbound interest, it had commenced a review of the strategic options for its businesses in Thailand and Malaysia, including an evaluation of selling its interest in the two countries.

The evaluation of strategic options is still at an early stage, no decisions concerning the future of Tesco Thailand or Malaysia have been taken, and there can be no assurance that any transaction will be concluded, it said in a recent statement.

