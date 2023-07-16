North East Thailand Times

Health

Biting Back: Thailand’s Dengue Battle Claims 33 Lives, Public Health Office Reveals

ByRobert Haines

Jul 16, 2023

5284040324_95312c33bd_c.jpg

 

The Public Health Office (PHO) in Thailand reported 33 fatalities caused by dengue fever. The total number of documented dengue cases in the country stands at 27,377, with 33 deaths attributed to the infection.

According to Panaporn Harnhiam, an expert from the Khlong Yai District PHO in Trat province, there have been 97 cases of dengue recorded in the community between January 1 and July 11. The majority of the affected patients resided in the Khlong Yai and Hadd Lek districts, which are close to Cambodia. The risk is also significant for Cambodian residents working in the province.

To address the situation, the provincial public health authorities are calling for cooperation from relevant departments to implement measures aimed at controlling the mosquito population. They have also urged residents to prevent mosquito breeding by avoiding stagnant water in containers.

It’s worth noting that dengue fever is not only a concern in Trat province; authorities in Chiang Mai, a northern province, are also taking action to eliminate potential mosquito breeding grounds and help curb the spread of the disease.

