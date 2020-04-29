Booze Sale ‘Grace Period’ On The Cards

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Tuesday suggested that the alcohol sales ban be renewed starting from May 3.

The current ban expires on April 30, meaning there would be a “grace period” of two days from May 1-2 before the ban restarts on May 3, if the suggestion is accepted.

The ban in many provinces is scheduled to end tomorrow. The ban, initially imposed before Songkran and extended on April 20, was intended to keep people from gathering for drinks in line with the emergency decree.

After the grace period comes to an end, the ban would be extended according to the orders of the governors of the individual provinces nationwide, a CCSA source said.

There are fears many people will meet for drinks and disregard social distancing during the two days, the source said.

(Source: – Bangkok Post)

