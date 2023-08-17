Brutal Assault On Udon Thani Schoolgirl Triggers National Outrage And Cries For Justice

A 13-year-old female student experienced a violent attack at a school in Udon Thani. This incident was driven by jealousy and animosity between students due to a romantic involvement with a male classmate. The distressed mother and uncle of the victim, upon witnessing a distressing video of the assault circulating on social media, made a commitment to pursue legal justice to the maximum extent possible.

The mother, Lek, aged 44, and the girl’s uncle, Cherdpong, took action by filing a formal complaint against the individuals responsible for tormenting their child. This action occurred at Dong Yen Police Station. They were received by Police Lieutenant Jamlong Thabsikaew, the deputy inspector of the police station, who initiated the preliminary questioning and agreed to provide a medical examination document for Ban Dung Hospital.

The video recording of the attack depicted one girl repeatedly using her elbow and knee to strike another girl in the face, while the victim begged for mercy. Many online users who commented on the video strongly criticized this behavior as excessively brutal. The father of the girl who initiated the attack issued an apology, expressing his disappointment in his daughter’s actions. He attributed her behavior to behavioral issues and disobedience, and he appealed for the matter to be resolved without legal involvement, as reported by KhaoSod.

Lek shared that she first learned about the incident from her brother. Upon watching the video, she was repulsed by such conduct and vowed to pursue justice against those responsible for harming her daughter. In her discussions with her daughter afterward, the daughter admitted to having communication with the boy in question. This revelation shocked Lek, considering her daughter’s typically reserved and introverted nature. Lek also implied that the motive behind the attack was her daughter’s alleged involvement with the attacker’s boyfriend.

When contacted for comment on the incident, the school principal declined to provide an interview. Nonetheless, the statement conveyed that the school had not yet viewed the video or been informed of the situation. However, the school assured that if the allegations were substantiated, appropriate protocols were in place to address such incidents.

