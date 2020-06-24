Buddhist Lent To Be Marked With Four-Day Holiday

The long-weekend holiday to mark to mark Asanha Bucha and Khao Phansa will run from July 4 to 7, Culture Minister Ittipol Khunpluem confirmed after Tuesday’s (June 23) Cabinet meeting.

The minister explained that the two days marking the start of the Buddhist rains retreat fell on Saturday and Sunday (July 4 and 5), so the Cabinet had approved substitute holidays on the following Monday and Tuesday (July 6 and 7).

He added that the Tuesday Cabinet meeting scheduled for July 7 will be moved to Wednesday instead.

The substitute holidays were not related to compensation days off for the postponed Songkran, which would be granted around other weekends, he said.

The minister said that banks and financial institutions will gain only three holidays, from July 4 to 7, according to their rule.

(Source: – The Nation)

Like this: Like Loading...