Buri Ram Partially Locks Down The Province To Stem COVID-19 Spread

photo from นายธัชกร หัตถาธยากูล facebook

Buri Ram has become the first province in Thailand to announce a partial lockdown to restrict the spread of COVID-19.

Governor Tatchakorn Hatthathayakul, who ordered the measure, said that, even though there has not been a COVID-19 case reported in the province yet, it is necessary for stringent measures to be imposed to protect people.

According to the announcement, all visitors, Thai or foreign, must be screened upon arrival at the provincial airport, railway station, hotel or village.

Non-residents must register, so that they can be traced throughout their stay in the province or throughout the 14-days following their arrival. This tracking system will be linked with the health officials’ network.

All group activities, such as seminars, conferences, ceremonies, summer courses for students, ordinations of novices and flea markets, where more than 50 people are expected to gather, will be cancelled or postponed. If this is not possible, then prior permission must be obtained from the relevant chief district officer and they must comply strictly with the safety standards issued by the Public Health Ministry, such as the provision of face masks and sanitizer gel.

All hospitals in the province are required to have a separate ward for COVID-19 patients, in case Thailand enters Stage 3 of the outbreak.

The governor also said that the chairman of Buri Ram FC, Mr. Newin Chidchob, has promised to convert a Bric Box hotel into a temporary hospital with 80 rooms, to accommodate up to 115 patients.

(Source: Thai PBS)

Like this: Like Loading...