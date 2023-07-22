North East Thailand Times

Buriram Residents Bewildered By Backdated Water Bills Up To 9 years Old

ByRobert Haines

Jul 22, 2023

 

In the northeast province of Buriram, Thailand, residents of Ban Dan district find themselves in a perplexing situation as they receive water bills dating back six to nine years. These bills, which have emerged in every village, have caused controversy as municipal staff insist on their collection.

The issue has escalated as inhabitants of Ban Dan, ranging from two to four individuals in some villages, and as many as 29 individuals in the worst cases, are being charged retrospectively for their water usage. The billed amounts vary significantly, ranging from 4,000 to 15,000 baht (US$118 to US$440), covering the consumption of water dating back to 2014.

Chomchuey Jayunram, a seventy-year-old noodle vendor, expressed her bewilderment when she received a water bill totaling over 10,000 baht (US$294) for usage dating back to 2014. Her typical monthly water expenses range between 50 to 150 baht (US$1.5 to US$4), and while she admits to missing some payments, she questions the sudden accumulation of the bill. Bill collectors visit her regularly, occasionally providing receipts for payments made. However, it remains unclear why her water service was not discontinued if the bills had remained unpaid, as reported by KhaoSod.

Other residents, such as Yut Kongram (73 years old) and Daragorn Changagram (62 years old), also found themselves in confusing situations. They were presented with retrospective bills of over 10,000 baht and 3,000 baht, respectively, despite making regular payments. These cases raise doubts about the local billing system, demanding a resolution to alleviate the predicaments faced by the residents.

In response to the complaints, Ban Dan’s mayor, Veerawat Sathitpoonphan, explained that after assuming his role in late 2021, he discovered a substantial number of outstanding water bills. Further investigation revealed that some relevant departments had hired a private company to collect water fees from the people. However, he was unsure whether the company had handed over the money to the district municipality or not, as he had just taken on the position. Nonetheless, he asserted that residents must pay the bills according to the law, with the option of paying in installments.

