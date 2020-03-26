Bus Ticket Sales Suspended Until April 30

Ticket sales for all public transport buses will be suspended from March 26 to April 30 in compliance with the government’s declaration of a state of emergency which takes effect on Thursday (March 26), the president of Transport Co Ltd, Jirasak Yaovatsakul, said.

He added that the company will also enforce social distancing by leaving empty alternate seats on the buses and keep a distance of at least one metre between persons at all bus terminals.

After the state of emergency was announced on Tuesday (March 24), people rushed to buy bus tickets. All tickets have been sold out beyond April 30. “We cannot provide additional buses and all available buses have been used. Complying with the social distancing policy halves the number of passengers per bus,” added Jirasak.

“Those who haven’t reserved tickets should refrain from coming down to bus terminals hoping to get one, since all ticket booths will be closed until April 30,” he said. “Those who had bought tickets earlier can still travel as per schedule. You can also postpone or cancel your trip and apply for refund as per the conditions of Transport Co.”

Jirasak added that some operators of private buses and vans have submitted appeals to suspend their service during the state of emergency. “If you have already bought tickets from these operators, please contact them directly to ask for refund or postponement of your trip.”

(Source: – The Nation)

