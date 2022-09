The cabinet approved an increase in minimum wages from Oct 1 onwards.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon said the approval was for nine rates of new minimum wages for different provinces in the country. The highest minimum wage will be 354 baht per day in the Eastern Economic Corridor provinces of Chon Buri and Rayong and in Phuket province followed by 353 baht in Bangkok and five surrounding provincees.

(Source: – Asean Now)

