Cabinet Okays 9-Month Visas For Foreigners

The Cabinet has approved a proposal of issuing long-stay visas for foreigners visiting Thailand.

Deputy government spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul said on Tuesday (September 15) that the Cabinet has agreed to allow foreigners to live in Thailand for up to nine months per trip, provided they can prove they have spent 14 days in quarantine.

The first visit will allow 90 days of stay, which can then be extended twice totalling nine months.

This measure will start from next month, and up to 1,200 tourists per month will be granted this extended visa.

(Source: – The Nation)

