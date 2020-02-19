Cabinet Pours Cold Water On Songkran Holiday Extension Proposal

The government did not approve an extension of Songkran holidays to nine days after a Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister’s Office spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat said today (February 18).

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha expressed strong disagreement with the proposal to extend the holidays since the existing number of days was reasonable and tourism was not seen to be highly lucrative at present.

Earlier, the finance minister was planning an extension of Songkran festival holidays – from April 11-19 – as it might help stimulate the economy.

(Source: – The Nation)

