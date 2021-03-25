Cabinet Resolutions For Songkran 2021

By Praphorn Praphornkul

A meeting of cabinet ministers yesterday (Mar 23) agreed to extend the use of the emergency decree for two more months, until May 31, and approved guidelines and measures to help limit the spread of COVID-19 during Songkran on the concept of “Songkran in New Normal, Inheriting Thai Culture”.

Government Spokesman, Anucha Burapachaisri, says that activities that involve mass gatherings and close contact for Songkran this year will not be allowed. Permitted activities must comply with the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration’s (CCSA) guidelines. People can participate in a water-pouring ceremony but it should not be organized in closed or air-conditioned areas. The number of participants has to be limited, and they are encouraged to ensure physical distancing and wear protective masks.

Songkran activities are to take place in open areas, with a limit of one person per square meter. Members of the public are advised to avoid crowds, water splashing, powder smearing, foam parties and other parties and events with people from many different areas.

Religious and cultural activities will take place nationwide. Different agencies will organize activities to support local artists and cultural performances. People are encouraged to preserve Songkran traditions, such as cleaning their homes, temples and public places, giving alms, making merit, paying their respects to the elderly, and wearing traditional Thai clothes.

The cabinet meeting approved a state of emergency extension in the country from April 1st to May 31st, 2021.

(Source: – NNT)

