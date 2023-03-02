North East Thailand Times

News From Thailand's North Eastern Provinces. From buriramtimes.com. Sponsored by William Property Co. Ltd

Health

Call For Rh Negative Blood Donations From Westeners

ByRobert Haines

Mar 2, 2023

Rh-Negative blood reserves in Thailand are alarmingly low, with only 0.3% of the Thai population having this blood type, compared to around 15% of Westerners.

Dr. Issarang Nuchprayoon, an adviser to the Thai Red Cross National Blood Center, has urged the international community in Thailand to donate blood, as the scarcity of Rh-Negative blood could cause delays in providing assistance to Western tourists in emergencies requiring blood transfusions. He emphasised the need for westerners with this blood type to donate, as Rh-Negative blood from Thai donors alone would not be enough to support the needs of foreign visitors.

Increasing Rh-Negative blood reserves and augmenting the reserves of blood banks as a crucial measure towards preserving more human lives, says Michael Landess, a former registered nurse at an intensive care unit, Thailand must boost the number of eligible candidates for blood donation.

He noted that one solution is for the Thai government to end the long-standing deferral of vCJD (mad cow disease) testing for donors from the United Kingdom, Ireland, and France, which has been a barrier to foreign participation.

Blood transfusions are indispensable in medical emergencies and life-threatening situations, such as surgeries, organ transplants, and cancer and blood disorders treatments. Adequate availability of safe and compatible blood products is a fundamental prerequisite for saving lives and enhancing health outcomes.

(Source: – Royal Coast Review)

By Robert Haines

Related Post

Health

The Need To Know About High Blood Pressure

Feb 17, 2023 Robert Haines
Health

Mosquito Bite In Thailand Causes Dutchman To Lose Both Legs

Feb 16, 2023 Robert Haines
Health

Authorities Monitoring Northern Air Pollution

Feb 16, 2023 Robert Haines

You missed

Health

Call For Rh Negative Blood Donations From Westeners

Mar 2, 2023 Robert Haines
Nong Bua Lam Phu

Ex-boyfriend Shoots Teacher 3 Times At Kindergarten In Nong Bua Lamphu

Mar 2, 2023 Robert Haines
Thailand News

Chang Focuses On The Mass-Premium Beer Market

Mar 1, 2023 Robert Haines
Udon Thani News

Thai Man Prints Banner Thanking Court For Imprisoning His Sons For 33 Years

Mar 1, 2023 Robert Haines