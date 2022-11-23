North East Thailand Times

Ubon Ratchathani

Cambodian Rice Narrowly Defeat Thai Fragrant Rice As World Champion

ByRobert Haines

Nov 23, 2022

image.jpeg

 

Thailand’s Hom Mali fragrant rice lost its world championship to Cambodia’s “Phaka Lamduan” rice in the World’s Best Rice 2022 contest in Phuket.

Chukiat Opaswong, honorary president of the Rice Exporters Association, said Cambodia’s Phaka Lamduan fragrant rice narrowly beat Thailand’s Hom Mali 105 rice because the Thai rice variety was less fragrant. He blamed the defect on prolonged flooding in Ubon Ratchathani province.

The association on behalf of Thailand sent only one rice entry to the contest which drew 20 entries also from Vietnam, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos, India, Pakistan, the United States and China.

(Source: – Asean Now)

By Robert Haines

