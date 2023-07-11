Cannabis Dispute Turns Fatal In Udon Thani As Man Kills Companion With Hoe

A tragic incident occurred in Udon Thani province as a result of a dispute involving cannabis. A 45-year-old man struck his 58-year-old companion with a hoe, leading to the latter’s unfortunate death. The incident took place early in the morning inside a bamboo shack near the fence of Nong Khon Kwang Municipality, which is part of the state railway property.

When the police arrived at the scene, they found Rueangdet, the victim, lying unconscious with three head wounds, while Seksan, the assailant, sat nearby without attempting to flee. A hoe, identified as the weapon used in the violent altercation, was discovered beside the deceased. The sister of the victim expressed her grief over her sibling’s tragic fate. Additionally, a dog named Leo, who had been raised by the deceased since it was a puppy, was found nearby, faithfully guarding its deceased owner.

Seksan, reportedly, did not resist arrest and willingly surrendered himself to the police. After being taken into custody, he paid his respects to the deceased’s sister and asked for forgiveness, admitting that his actions were a result of anger and impulsiveness. The sister, in response, conveyed that she held no anger or hatred towards him, as what had happened was irreversible, and advised him not to worry about it anymore, according to KhaoSod news.

During questioning, Seksan admitted that the dispute was triggered by Rueangdet accusing him of disruptive sleeping behavior, likening it to a buffalo’s movements, and claiming that he took his sleeping spot. Seksan, however, mentioned that such behavior was normal for him and not intentionally done to cause trouble. He stated that it was not the first time they had argued over such matters and elaborated on their past disagreements. Seksan explained, “He would often accuse me of causing problems, sometimes using offensive language. Other times, he accused me of stealing his cannabis, which I never did. Frustration built up, and he would lash out. I wanted him to treat me better, with more understanding, rather than just accusing me. I admit I had a quick temper, and he did too. I believe the problem originated from him, not me, but I don’t know why he never addressed it directly. But I must confess that I loved him like an older brother.”

The sister of the deceased, Wiengphet, aged 62, shed some light on the relationship between the victim and Seksan. She mentioned that her brother worked as a laborer and enjoyed smoking cannabis, which might have been a point of contention between them. Seksan had only recently started living with her younger brother as he was homeless and used to work at a milling factory. The shack, provided to them for free, was built on railway property. Wiengphet expressed deep regret and sorrow over the tragic event, mentioning that they had just been given a place to live, and yet it resulted in such a heartbreaking outcome.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related