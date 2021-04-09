CCSA Confirms Closure Of Entertainment Venues In 41 Provinces From Saturday

File photo for reference only

Thailand’s Centre for Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has confirmed the closure of entertainment venues in more than half of the country’s provinces.

The confirmation came via a tweet on Friday morning which said that entertainment venues in 41 provinces must close from Saturday (10 April) and was also later confirmed by CCSA spokesperson Taweesilp Visanuyothin during the daily COVID-19 briefing.

Entertainment venues, which include bars, pubs and massage parlours, must close for 14 days, the tweet read.

No restrictions on restaurants were announced, other than being required to maintain social distancing measures.

However, in Chiang Mai, provincial officials have announced that the sale of alcohol in restaurants is prohibited for the next seven days.

At the time of publishing, bars in other areas of Thailand which also have licenses to serve food were still permitted to serve alcohol with food orders. Live music is also prohibited.

The CCSA’s intention to order the closure of entertainment venues in 41 provinces first surfaced on Thursday and comes as Thailand continues to tackle a new wave of coronavirus cases and the arrival of a highly contagious variant.

The spike in infections also comes at a tricky time for Thailand, ahead of next week’s annual Songkran festival, known for big social gatherings and notoriously crowded water fights that authorities have banned.

Adding to concerns, Thailand on Wednesday for the first time confirmed the presence locally of the highly transmissible coronavirus variant B.1.1.7 first identified in Britain.

On Friday, the CCSA reported 559 new COVID-19 cases, with a total of 37 provinces having now reported new cases, with Bangkok and Samut Prakarn accounting for the highest number of new cases.

*Reuters contributed to this report.

(Source: – Thai Visa News)

Like this: Like Loading...