CCSA Releases Colour-Coded Map On Covid-19 Infections

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) released a map of Thailand with provinces colour coded based on the level of Covid-19 risk and strength of measures taken.

The colours are red, orange, yellow and green, with red being provinces with the highest number of infections.

As of Friday, of the 32 provinces where Covid-19 cases have been confirmed, the only one marked in red was Samut Sakhon.

Province marked out in orange, signifying more than 10 cases, were Bangkok, Samut Songkhram, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan.

Provinces marked out in yellow, where fewer than 10 cases have been found, are Saraburi, Suphanburi, Pathum Thani, Uttaradit, Kamphaeng Phet, Phetchabun, Chachoengsao, Ayutthaya, Phuket, Phetchaburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachinburi, Krabi, Khon Kaen, Chai Nat, Udon Thani, Phichit, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Sawan, Ang Thong, Ubon Ratchathani, Songkhla and Loei.

The rest of the provinces were marked in green to show no Covid-19 cases have been reported in the new wave of infections.

(Source: – The Nation)

Like this: Like Loading...