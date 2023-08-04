Chaiyaphum Double Murder: On The Run Security Guard Finally Apprehended After Fatal Shooting

An ongoing investigation is underway concerning a tragic shooting incident in Chaiyaphum province where two individuals lost their lives. The perpetrator, a 54-year-old security guard, is suspected to have carried out the act out of revenge, using a .38 caliber handgun. The victims have been identified as Wicha, a 72-year-old man who was the suspect’s brother-in-law, and Phongthorn, a 31-year-old temporary employee.

After the shooting, the suspect, Sukchai, swiftly fled the scene on a Yamaha motorcycle, heading towards the local highway department where he knew Phongthorn was working. He then escaped to a nearby sugarcane field in an attempt to evade the police.

Since the tragic incident on July 30, the police have been relentlessly searching for Sukchai, who has managed to remain elusive. He was spotted in CCTV footage in the Wang Chomphu area of Chaiyaphum on July 31, purchasing food before retreating to the sugarcane field for cover.

During the search, officers discovered an ammunition box containing over 40 .38 rounds in a farm hut, which they believed belonged to the suspect. These items were seized and examined as part of the investigation.

Recently, Sukchai turned on his mobile phone, allowing the police to trace his location to Chiang Saen district, as he was attempting to escape to neighboring countries. This development intensified the urgency of the situation, prompting coordination between various police departments to secure the surrounding areas and intensify the search. Sukchai’s relatives were also persuaded to discourage him from further attempts to escape.

To apprehend the suspect safely, officers allowed Sukchai to travel to Bangkok, suspecting that he might surrender there. The officers discreetly followed him until they spotted him getting off a bus at the Mo Chit Bus Terminal, where he was taken into custody.

Subsequently, Sukchai was transferred to Phayathai Police Station for documentation of his arrest and was then taken to Ban Khai Police Station in Chaiyaphum for interrogation. He has been charged with the intentional fatal shooting of the two victims.

