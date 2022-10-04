North East Thailand Times

Chaiyaphum

Chaiyaphum Hit By Worst Flood In 50 Years

ByRobert Haines

Oct 4, 2022

The northeastern province of Chaiyaphum has been hit by the worst flood in 50 years and four out of 16 district was declared as disaster zones.

Forest run-off from Phulanka mountain range has flooded four districts including Muang district, the heart of the province for three consecutive days. The city hall and business areas in all 25 communities have been inundated and the water level keeps rising.

 Local people started to suffer from Athelete’s Foot and skin diseases and asked for the authorities to provide them with medication.

Chaiyaphum governor Sophon Suwannarat declared four districts out of all 16 districts – Kaset Sombun, Khon Sawan, Khon San and Muang districts as disaster zones affected by flooding.

(Source: – tna.mcot)

