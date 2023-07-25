North East Thailand Times

News From Thailand's North Eastern Provinces. From buriramtimes.com. Sponsored by William Property Co. Ltd

Chaiyaphum

Chaiyaphum Hospital Under Scrutiny After Sudden Death Of A Discharged Patient

ByRobert Haines

Jul 25, 2023

 

A man in Thailand’s northeast Chaiyaphum province is seeking justice for his mother’s untimely death, which occurred shortly after she was discharged from a hospital emergency room following a sudden cardiac arrest. The death of the 64-year-old woman has raised concerns about the medical treatment she received, prompting the man to demand a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding her passing.

Phanuwat, a 29-year-old resident of Pak Pang, Phu Kiao district, reported the incident. He and his wife, Panruthai, took his mother, Pranee, to a hospital in Chaiyaphum early on a Saturday morning due to her chest pain. After a few hours of treatment, she was deemed normal and sent home, but on the way, she fell unconscious and was rushed back to the hospital, where resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful, and she passed away.

Feeling a sense of doubt and confusion, Phanuwat filed a formal complaint against the hospital with the assistance of the police. However, even after a post-mortem examination, the cause of Pranee’s death remained unclear, leading Phanuwat to believe that the hospital should be held accountable for her condition and treatment, especially as they claimed she was fine.

Phanuwat also expressed disappointment with the hospital’s lack of acknowledgment or responsibility, as they did not send condolences or address the situation in any way. Panruthai, who accompanied Pranee to the hospital, recalled how her mother-in-law had complained of dizziness and difficulty breathing on the morning of July 22. They sought medical attention immediately, but Pranee did not come out of the emergency room until 10 am, when they were informed she could go home as her condition was normal.

Tragically, during the journey home, Pranee suffered a severe episode, and they rushed her back to the hospital, but she couldn’t be saved. Dr. Vachira Botpiboon, a public health doctor, is aware of the incident and has pledged to report it to the hospital for a comprehensive investigation to ensure justice is served for everyone involved.

By Robert Haines

Related Post

Chaiyaphum

Northeastern Thailand Residents Reeling After Fatal Crash Fuels ‘Enchanted Crossroads’ Superstition

Jul 6, 2023 Robert Haines
Chaiyaphum

Unexpected Lightning Strike Takes Life Of Farmer In Chaiyaphum Province

Jun 30, 2023 Robert Haines
Chaiyaphum

Father Kills Recently Released Son Amid Threats In Chaiyaphum

Jun 20, 2023 Robert Haines

You missed

Chaiyaphum

Chaiyaphum Hospital Under Scrutiny After Sudden Death Of A Discharged Patient

Jul 25, 2023 Robert Haines
Nakhon Ratchasima

Nakhon Ratchasima Schoolboy Fatally Stabs Peer In Jealousy-Fuelled Dispute

Jul 24, 2023 Robert Haines
Thailand News

Extended Thai Public Holidays Offer Rare Six-Day Break Amidst King’s Birthday

Jul 23, 2023 Robert Haines
Buriram News

Buriram Highway Police Crack Down On Driver Using Deceptive Number Plate Sticker

Jul 22, 2023 Robert Haines