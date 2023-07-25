Chaiyaphum Hospital Under Scrutiny After Sudden Death Of A Discharged Patient

A man in Thailand’s northeast Chaiyaphum province is seeking justice for his mother’s untimely death, which occurred shortly after she was discharged from a hospital emergency room following a sudden cardiac arrest. The death of the 64-year-old woman has raised concerns about the medical treatment she received, prompting the man to demand a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding her passing.

Phanuwat, a 29-year-old resident of Pak Pang, Phu Kiao district, reported the incident. He and his wife, Panruthai, took his mother, Pranee, to a hospital in Chaiyaphum early on a Saturday morning due to her chest pain. After a few hours of treatment, she was deemed normal and sent home, but on the way, she fell unconscious and was rushed back to the hospital, where resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful, and she passed away.

Feeling a sense of doubt and confusion, Phanuwat filed a formal complaint against the hospital with the assistance of the police. However, even after a post-mortem examination, the cause of Pranee’s death remained unclear, leading Phanuwat to believe that the hospital should be held accountable for her condition and treatment, especially as they claimed she was fine.

Phanuwat also expressed disappointment with the hospital’s lack of acknowledgment or responsibility, as they did not send condolences or address the situation in any way. Panruthai, who accompanied Pranee to the hospital, recalled how her mother-in-law had complained of dizziness and difficulty breathing on the morning of July 22. They sought medical attention immediately, but Pranee did not come out of the emergency room until 10 am, when they were informed she could go home as her condition was normal.

Tragically, during the journey home, Pranee suffered a severe episode, and they rushed her back to the hospital, but she couldn’t be saved. Dr. Vachira Botpiboon, a public health doctor, is aware of the incident and has pledged to report it to the hospital for a comprehensive investigation to ensure justice is served for everyone involved.

