Chaiyaphum Road Crash Leaves Three Women Dead And Three Injured

The peaceful neighborhood in Chaiyaphum province experienced a devastating incident yesterday when a terrible road accident occurred involving an Isuzu pickup truck and a local transport vehicle known as an E-tan. This unfortunate crash on Chaiyaphum Road led to the heartbreaking loss of three women’s lives and caused injuries to three others.

At around 10am, emergency responders were alerted to the Chaiyaphum Road accident. Deputy Inspector Keratiphoom Puphalinin, an investigator at Nong Bua Khok Police Station, reported that immediate action was taken to reach the accident scene and provide assistance.

The team reached the location near the watermelon stand in Ban Nontako, Nong Bua Khok Subdistrict, Chathara District, Chaiyaphum. This road, known as number 201, connects Chaiyaphum with the Sikhiew route.

Upon arrival, the scene was distressing, with injured and deceased individuals scattered on the road after the collision between the Isuzu pickup truck and the E-tan vehicle. Immediate first aid was administered, and the three survivors, all severely traumatized, were quickly transported to Square District Hospital.

Adding to the tragedy, the devastating Chaiyaphum road crash claimed the lives of three women who were found on the roadside. These women had been passengers in the E-tan vehicle with a Nakhon Ratchasima license plate, number KJ510. The Isuzu pickup, used for delivering pastries, displayed the license plate 3K4900 from Bangkok. Jerasak, a 41-year-old driver of the pickup, was also injured in the accident.

According to relatives of the victims, the women and the injured passengers were traveling in the E-tan vehicle to Chattanooga District to buy fertilizers before the incident occurred. During their return, while attempting to make a U-turn, the pickup allegedly crashed into the back of their vehicle at a high speed, resulting in casualties. However, Jerasak claimed that he was en route from Chaiyaphum to Nakhon Ratchasima when he collided with the E-tan vehicle on a downhill slope. He asserted that another vehicle was driving recklessly, and while attempting to avoid it, he ended up colliding with the E-tan, causing the unfortunate incident.

Officer Kiattiphum ordered a comprehensive investigation of the Chaiyaphum Road crash site and requested CCTV footage from nearby locations as evidence. The footage confirmed that the Isuzu pickup was traveling at a high speed before the collision.

The conditions of the three injured passengers are under close observation. Further arrangements for the deceased victims are being coordinated with their families, leaving the community in mourning due to this tragic loss.

