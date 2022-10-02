This post continues providing information on the Provinces in the North East Region.

Chaiyphum is located in the south west of the region. lying betweel Khon Kaen and Nakhon Ratchaaima.

Chaiyaphum is a place where many periods of civilization have overlapped one another from the Dvaravati and Khmer periods to the Laotian or Lan Chang eras. Many archaeological remains and objects were found in many areas in the province. Later, the province appeared as a border town during the reign of King Narai the Great of the Ayutthaya period. After that, the town was abandoned and reappeared once more in the Rattanakosin era as a destination where the Vientiane people, led by their leader Lae, emigrated to. He was designated as the first governor of Chaiyaphum.

The main problem most tourists will have is that this is not a tourist destination. As a result, little English is spoken, or written on hotel/restaurant menus, etc. It is a charming little city though, and everyone is friendly. You should be able to bluff your way through easily enough.

Things to see in the province.

Pha Hum Huet : A frequently photographed viewpoint in the park, providing cliff-edge views over the surrounding landscape. The Bua Sawan flower field covers the western ridge of Khao Phang Hoei peak and, from June to August each year, is home to Siam tulips in full bloom. A similar Siam tulip field is also found at nearby Pa Hin Ngam National Park.

Namtok Sai Thong The Sai Thong waterfall is 80 m wide and 5 m high, and is at peak flow during the rainy season. A large pool upstream feeds the falls and provides a swimming area. At the front of the waterfall is a large basin for swimmers called Wang Sai. Also, above the waterfall is a deep body of water called Wang Ngueak whose water runs along the crooked and steep stone plateau towards Namtok Sai Thong for a distance of 150 metres.

Namtok Chuan Chom ( Chuan Chom waterfall, 2 km upstream of Sai Thong waterfall, is larger at 80 m wide and 20 m high. This waterfall is along a nature study route of two kilometres above Namtok Sai Thong.

Thung Bua Sawan or Thung Dok Krachiao From the end of June to mid-August, curcuma or Krachiao blossoms will bloom in this field in both pink and white colours.

Pha Pho Mueang A cliff along the west side of the Phang Hoei mountain ridge along the route leading upward to the Bua Sawan Field, a distance of approximately three kilometres and 700–908 metres elevation.

Pha Ham Hot View Spot The summit of the Phang Hoei mountain range, 864 metres elevation. It is cold throughout the year.

Tham Kaeo The cave is similar to a hall, located deep inside the mountain and chilly and humid throughout the year. From the entrance, there is a path leading to a lower level where a Buddha image is enshrined.

Khao Phang Hoei Viewpoint A rest area for motorists. Along the road lie various shops offering local products. The panoramic view of the sunset from this point is admirable.

The Chaopho Phraya Lae Festival is held from the 12–20 January each year in front of Chaiyaphum City Hall and the Chaopho Phraya Lae Monument Intersection.

The Chaopho Phraya Lae Worship Ceremony is held at the Nong Pla Thao Shrine on the first Monday of May every year (It lasts for 3 days and 3 nights). The locals will pay respect to Chaopho Phraya Lae’s spirit and perform traditional dances in front of the old shrine. There is a contest of local food, folk sports competition and a “Bai Si” procession contest.

The Candle Festival is a festival organised by the Chaiyaphum Municipal Office on the full moon day of the 8th lunar month (around July). There is a candle contest. This event is widely popular and similar to the candle procession of Ubon Ratchathani.

The Ram Phi Fa Tradition is a ceremony worshipping certain sacred objects and the “Phrachao Ong Tue”, a Buddha image engraved out of sandstone with a height of 2 metres. The locals consider this Buddha image as very holy. Many people will participate in this ceremonial dance. The ceremony is organised twice a year on the 13th to 15th day during the waxing moon of the 5th lunar month (in April) and the first day during the waning moon of the 3rd lunar month within the area of Khao Phu Phra, Ban Na Kai Sao and Na Siao Sub-district in Mueang District.

