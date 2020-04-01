Chang International Circuit To House People Flouting Self-Quarantine Rule

Veteran politician Newin Chidchob posted on his Facebook page that Buriram officials have prepared the Chang International Circuit as a special place for stubborn people who need home quarantine but still venture outside.

Buriram officials announced that those who ignore the 14-day self-quarantine guideline will be housed at the motorsport race track building until their quarantine period is complete, starting from the day they are brought in.

People who return from high-risk areas or those in the “sensitive” group – like seniors and kids – have to register to stay home for 14 days, separate personal utensils from other family members, and keep from going out in public. Registrants will be installed with a tracking system; if they venture 50 metres from their homes, the gadget will set off a warning alarm. If the registrants ignore this warning signal, they will be forced to undergo state quarantine.

The officials apologised to Buriram residents for any inconvenience.

