Charity Golf Competition Udon Thani

The Royal Creek Golf Club Resort

The Veterans of Foreign Wars/William Property Construction Co.Ltd

Charity Golf registration form

3 October 2020

Shotgun Start 07:45

Team name:

Handicap Deposit paid Green fees paid Captain Player 2 Player 3 Player 4 Team Handicap

1000 Baht Deposit required for each player upon registration of team.

All money due by 10 October – Cask or Bank Transfer (details below)

Any enquiries email: rtyu18070@gmail.com

Phone: – Reggie Smith: – 0948947245

Total costs per golfer 2000 bht

Bangkok Bank VFW Charity Golf

Reginald Smith

284-7-68541-5

Charity Golf Competition Rules

Royal Creek Golf Course Friday 30th October 2020

The format will be Texas scramble 18 holes “stroke. All play well be off the white tee boxes for men and red boxes for the ladies.

Please arrive for Breakfast from 7 am to 7.30

Shotgun start at 7.45 am prompt

Registration and deposit should be made before 10 October. The full entry fee will also be payable on this date.

Please include the number of players in your team (3 or 4) and their handicaps.

Entry fee 2000baht per player: this includes Green Fees, Buggy, Caddy, Golf Shirt. breakfast on arrival, Buffet luncheon at the presentation and prizes.

The 3 man teams will get 1/5th of their combined handicap and a minimum of 5 tee shots per player is required.

The 4 man teams will get 1/10th of their combined handicap and a minimum of 4 Tee shots per player.

Failure to hit enough tea shots means disqualification. There will be no preferred lays.

A maximum handicap of 28 will apply and 33 for ladies.

How to play:

Pick your chosen Tea shot and mark the spot. All the team plays their next shot from there. Do the same on the next shot and the next, even when putting.

Don’t tap in a missed put when your partners haven’t putted, once the ball is in the hole the score counts.

When filling in your card, please put the score under the Tee shot player on that hole. All cards must have the team names and signed before being handed to the Marshall.

