Child Drowning Tragedy: 11 Year Old Boy Loses Life In Khon Kaen Pond

An 11-year-old boy met a tragic end as he drowned while playing with friends at a local pond in Nong Hin village, Mueang, Khon Kaen. The group of four children was using a plastic boat when it suddenly overturned, resulting in the unfortunate drowning of the child. Fortunately, the other three children were able to escape without harm.

The victim, a Year 5 student at Ban Nong Hin School, was identified as “A” for privacy reasons. This heart-wrenching incident unfolded when the boys decided to venture out in a plastic boat, which unfortunately sank. While the other children managed to swim to safety, A disappeared beneath the water.

Khon Kaen’s highway rescue officials collaborated with the underwater operations team from the Khon Kaen Samakkhi Foundation in a dedicated effort to locate the boy’s body. Throughout the six-hour search, A’s 28-year-old mother, Wilai Huay Yai, fervently prayed to the sacred spirits, hoping for a swift recovery of her son’s remains.

When A’s body was eventually found, Wilai and her relatives rushed to embrace his lifeless form, overwhelmed with heartrending cries. Upon questioning, Wilai shared that her son had left home at 4 pm to play in the water with his friends. The tragic accident occurred when their boat capsized. Despite his friends managing to swim to safety, her son tragically did not resurface, as reported by KhaoSod.

Child drowning incidents have unfortunately been occurring frequently in Thailand. In another heart-wrenching event, a 5-year-old autistic boy drowned in a school swimming pool. He was discovered at the bottom of the pool by the school bus driver. Despite immediate efforts to rush him to the hospital, he sadly passed away during the journey.

