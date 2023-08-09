Child Neglect: Third-Grader Left Locked In Classroom After Falling Ill

A distressed father from Thailand shared an alarming incident of child neglect that occurred yesterday involving his sick third-grade son at a school in Pakham District, Buriram Province. The boy became ill during school hours and, after taking medication, fell asleep at his desk.

The puzzling event unfolded around 4pm the previous day when the father, 30-year-old Padungsilp, arrived at the school to pick up his son. Unable to find his son at the school or at home, he embarked on an anxious search that lasted for over an hour. Eventually, another parent directed him to a locked classroom where he could hear a child crying. Filled with panic, Padungsilp broke open the door, discovering his feverish and frightened son inside.

“My son was scared and running a fever. I feel deeply sorry for my son. I never anticipated something like this happening.”

The following morning, Padungsilp visited the school’s principal to report the incident. However, instead of receiving empathy and reassurance, the school staff appeared displeased and even questioned what he expected them to do.

Disturbed by the child neglect and the school’s response, Padungsilp took to Facebook to share the incident. He mentioned that his son’s condition hadn’t improved; he still had a fever and was fearful, recovering at home. He expressed that if his health didn’t improve, they would have to return to the hospital, as reported by KhaoSod.

Normally, the boy’s 60-year-old grandmother, Duangporn Vuntula, would be the one picking him up from school. However, due to a funeral, the responsibility fell to the boy’s father that day. She conveyed her heartbreak, recounting the child’s painful experience of being forgotten in a locked classroom. According to the boy’s account, a teacher did notice him sleeping at the desk but simply locked the room after letting a dog out.

The boy’s grandmother disclosed that neither the teachers nor the school staff bothered to inquire about the ailing child’s well-being.

“The most distressing part was when we informed the school principal; the teachers seemed displeased and questioned our intentions, as if we were seeking compensation. We informed the school because we want all children to be properly taken care of. We don’t want any form of compensation.”

