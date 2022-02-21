Cold Weather Forecast For Most Of Thailand Until Tuesday

Downtown Bangkok. (Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP)

As a result of the arrival of a cold front from China, temperatures in Bangkok, central and eastern provinces are forecast to fall by 3-5oC and by 5-9oC in northern and north-eastern provinces until Tuesday, according to the Meteorological Department.

Temperatures will start to drop, especially in northern and north-eastern provinces, from tomorrow and continue to fall by a further 5-9oC over the following 48 hours. The average temperatures will be 14-15oC.

In Bangkok, its surroundings and in other central and eastern provinces, the average temperatures will be 20-21oC.

There may be rain in the affected regions and this may make it feel even cooler.

(Source: – Asean Now)

