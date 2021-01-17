Colder And Windy Conditions Forecast For Upper Thailand

Another rather strong high-pressure system from China covers upper Vietnam and will extend to upper Thailand by Sunday, bringing colder conditions and strong winds.

Temperatures are likely to fall by 4-6 degrees Celsius, the Thailand Meteorological Department said.

Meanwhile, a strong northeast monsoon prevails over the Gulf and the South. Strong winds and waves are likely in the Gulf of Thailand, rising 2-3 metres in the lower Gulf. All ships in the Gulf of Thailand should proceed with caution and small boats in the lower Gulf should keep ashore from January 17-20, the department said.

The weather forecast for different regions of the country:

North: Cool to cold with strong winds, and 2-3°C drop in temperature; minimum temperature 12-17°C, maximum 28-33°C; cold to very cold on mountaintops with minimum temperature 5-12°C; northeasterly winds 10-30kph.

Northeast: Cool to cold with strong winds, 4-6°C drop in temperature; minimum temperature 15-18°C, maximum 28-31°C; cold to very cold on mountaintops with minimum temperature 6-13°C; northeasterly winds 15-30kph.

Central: Cool with strong winds with 2-3°C drop in temperature; minimum temperature 17-20°C, maximum 32-34°C; northeasterly winds 10-30kph.

East: Cool with strong winds, 2-3°C drop in temperature; minimum temperature 18-22°C, maximum 32-33°C; northeasterly winds 15-35 kph; waves 1- 2 metres high and about two metres offshore.

South (east coast):

Surat Thani northwards: Cool morning with strong winds; northeasterly winds 20-35kph; waves about two metres high.

Nakhon Si Thammarat southwards: Isolated rain mostly in Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat provinces; northeasterly winds 20-40kph; waves 2-3 metres high; minimum temperature 20-25°C, maximum 30-32°C.

South (west coast): Partly cloudy with isolated rain mostly in Trang and Satun provinces; minimum temperature 23-26°C, maximum 32-34°C; northeasterly winds 15-35kph; waves 1-2 metres high and about two metres offshore.

Bangkok: Cool with strong winds, 2-3°C drop in temperature, minimum temperature 21-22°C, maximum 32-34°C; northeasterly winds 10-30kph.

(Source: – The Nation)

