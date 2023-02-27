Company Ranks Bangkok 30th Best City In The World, 2nd Best In ASEAN

Thailand’s capital city of Bangkok has been ranked high lately on several lists of cities in a number of different areas. Now, a famous tourism consulting company, Resonance Consultancy, has named the Bangkok the 30th best city in the world, and the second best in ASEAN. A Thai government spokesperson, Anucha Burapachaisri, announced on the ranking on Saturday.

Resonance Consultancy is a leading global advisor in destination development, branding, and marketing. It is are known for its annual reports on city rankings. The rankings name the world’s most desirable places to visit, live, work, and invest in, based on factors such as attractions, infrastructure, culture, and environment.

The list of “100 Best Cities in the World 2023” evaluates six categories including Place, Product, People, Prosperity, Programming, and Promotion.

The People category takes into account the labour force participation rate and educational attainment of the local population. The Prosperity category looks at the presence of global leading companies, GDP, employment rates, and income equality.

The Programming category evaluates cultural events, nightlife experiences, quality restaurants, and shopping destinations. The Promotion category takes into account online search volumes and social media reviews, The Pattaya News reported.

Bangkok also ranks as the second-best city out of the 10 member countries of ASEAN, according to the Anucha. Anucha sai

“The government’s work prioritises developing Thailand in all aspects. Prime Minister Prayut believes that Bangkok has great potential for development, which requires cooperation from all citizens. The government also believes that many other places in Thailand have similar potential for development.”

Last year, Bangkok ranked well on quite a few lists.

In December last year, it was reported that Bangkok ranked sixth in the Top 10 Cities in the World for expats in 2022 in an InterNations poll. The rank was created by the votes from over 12,000 members across the world, and Bangkok came in sixth place.

Some 79% of expats were happy with living in the city, 69% were happy with the cost of living, 66% were happy with their jobs in the city, 68% were happy with their work-life balance, 82% were happy with the quality of medical care, and 54% said it was easy for them to make new friends in Bangkok.

It was also reported that month that Business Traveller Asia-Pacific had named Bangkok the ‘Best Leisure City in the Asia-Pacific.’ The Big Mango retains the top ranking on the list for the fifth consecutive year. Bangkok also got third place in the ranking of the Best Business city in the Asia.

In September, it was reported that Bangkok had been ranked the number one city in the world for a ‘workation’ – a portmanteau combining work and vacation – with Phuket also ranking in the top 10. The two Thai destinations ranked among the top cities in the world where people can get a break from their office life and have a holiday while still actively working remotely.

The Place category considers factors such as the local climate, safety, tourist attractions, and livability. The Product category evaluates factors such as airport connectivity, museums, university rankings, and event venues.

