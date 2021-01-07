Contact Tracing Apps Now COMPULSORY In Thailand – Possible Penalties For People Not Using Them

Contact tracing applications are now compulsory for people living in Thailand and those who do not use them and later test positive for COVID-19 could face legal action.

Members of the public, particularly those residing in high risk areas now need to download the Mor Chana or Thai Chana contact tracing app, Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokesperson Dr Thaweesin Visanuyothin announced on Thursday.

The government’s Mor Chana and Thai Chana apps enable health workers to track a person’s movements and places they have visited in the event they may have come into contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19.

Dr Thaweesin also confirmed the travel restrictions in place in five eastern provinces, which prevents all but essential travel in and out of Chonburi, including Pattaya, Trat, Samut Sakhon, Chanthaburi and Rayong. Anyone travelling to or from these provinces must have the contact tracing apps installed on their smartphone.

Dr Thaweesin also said that as well as the use of the Mor Chana app, face masks are also compulsory.

This is a developing news story. This post may be updated without warning.

Download Thailand’s COVID-19 contact tracing apps:

Mor Chana:

Android

iOS

Thai Chana:

Website

(Source: – Thai Visa News)

