Cooking Gas Price Rises Today

The price of cooking gas rose by one baht per kilogram today resulting in its price for a 15kg cylinder reaching 333 baht, ending two years of its frozen price due to the subsidy from the Oil Fund which had kept the retail price below its cost.

The 15kg cooking gas price increased from 318 baht and the rise will continue by one baht per kilogram per month until June when the total increment will be 45 baht per 15kg cylinder and the price will be 363 baht. That will be equal to its level in March 2020 just after COVID-19 started.

