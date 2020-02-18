Cool To Cold Weather In Upper Thailand

The Thailand Meteorological Department forecast on Tuesday (February 18) that the strong high-pressure system from China covers the Northeast of Thailand and the South China Sea, while the easterly winds prevailing across the Gulf will be stronger.

Mornings will be cool to cold in the morning in the North and the Northeast with decreasing temperatures by 3-5 degrees Celsius in the North, Central and East regions.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

Northeastern region: Cool to cold weather with strong wind; temperatures lows of 13-19°C and highs of 27-33°C. Temperature likely to drop to 6-12°C on hilltops.

(Source: – The Nation

Like this: Like Loading...