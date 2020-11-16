Cool Weather With Fog In upper Thailand, Thundershowers In The South

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Monday that the high-pressure system over upper Thailand had started to weaken, increasing the temperature in the areas.

The cool weather with morning fog continues while mountaintops are still cold. The northeast monsoon over the Gulf and the South has weakened, resulting in less rain in the South with isolated heavy showers in some areas.

The category 2 tropical depression has downgraded into an active low-press cell in Pakxan, Laos. It is expected to disperse upwards.

Light to moderate rain is likely over the Northeast and the North on Tuesday. Farmers are advised to beware of damage to crop.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours:

Northeast: Cool weather with fog in the morning and rain in 20 per cent of the areas; minimum temperature 17-20°C, maximum 27-31°C.

(Source: – The Nation)

