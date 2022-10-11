Cooler Weather Expected In Most Parts Of The Country From Wednesday

The Thai Meteorological Department has advised people in most parts of the country today (Monday) to brace for the arrival of the cold season, with heavy rain forecast for today and tomorrow.

The Weatherman said that, from today, a moderate cold front from China will move to cover northern Thailand and this will bring heavy to very heavy rain and strong winds today and tomorrow.

Heavy rain is forecast today for Bangkok and its peripherals, as well as in several other provinces in northern, central, eastern and southern provinces.

Then, on Wednesday, temperatures in the north-eastern region are forecast to drop 3-5oC, while the mercury in the northern, central and eastern regions is expected to fall by 1-3oC. The regions can also expect strong winds.

(Source: – Thai PBS)