Cop In A Backhoe! NE Cops Destroy The Evidence From Multiple Cases

Picture: Naew Na

Chief of the Muang Mukdahan police Pol Col Kiatphoom Sawantri presided over the destruction of guns and ammunition that were seized as evidence by the state in many cases.

In total there were 62 Thai made weapons most of which were cap guns of several varieties as well as air-guns. There was one shotgun.

Picture: Naew Na

A backhoe was used to crush the weapons behind the police station.

Kiatphoom said it was all above board and that a “destruction committee” had also been set up.

Picture: Naew Na

Naew Na had many pictures of the occasion in the north east of Thailand yesterday.

*Source: – Asean Now)

Like this: Like Loading...

Related