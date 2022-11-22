North East Thailand Times

News From Thailand's North Eastern Provinces. From buriramtimes.com. Sponsored by William Property Co. Ltd

Mukdahan

Cop In A Backhoe! NE Cops Destroy The Evidence From Multiple Cases

ByRobert Haines

Nov 22, 2022

693461.jpg

Picture: Naew Na

 

Chief of the Muang Mukdahan police Pol Col Kiatphoom Sawantri presided over the destruction of guns and ammunition that were seized as evidence by the state in many cases.

 

In total there were 62 Thai made weapons most of which were cap guns of several varieties as well as air-guns. There was one shotgun.

 

721262.jpg

Picture: Naew Na

 

A backhoe was used to crush the weapons behind the police station.

 

Kiatphoom said it was all above board and that a “destruction committee” had also been set up.

 

721260.jpg

Picture: Naew Na

 

Naew Na had many pictures of the occasion in the north east of Thailand yesterday.

 

*Source: – Asean Now)

By Robert Haines

Related Post

Mukdahan

Police Seize Four Tiger Cubs In Northeast Thailand

Nov 16, 2022 Robert Haines
Mukdahan

Mukdahan

Oct 5, 2022 Robert Haines

You missed

Mukdahan

Cop In A Backhoe! NE Cops Destroy The Evidence From Multiple Cases

Nov 22, 2022 Robert Haines
Thailand News

Your Essential Guide To Thailand’s New Driving License Points System

Nov 22, 2022 Robert Haines
Golf

Chaweewan Group International 7 December 2022

Nov 22, 2022 Robert Haines
Khon Kaen News

Lion In Northeast Thailand Makes First World Cup 2022 Predictions

Nov 19, 2022 Robert Haines