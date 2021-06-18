CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)Friday Covid Update: 3,058 New Cases And 22 Deaths

3,058 new Covid-19 cases and 22 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The recent and most severe wave of the virus, infecting 181,919 people since April 1, is now on a downward trend as the number of recoveries recorded each day continues to exceed the number of new cases. Today, the CCSA reported 4,094 more people had recovered from Covid-19.

Out of the new cases, 459 were found in correctional facilities. More than 30,000 inmates at overcrowded prisons across Thailand have tested positive for Covid-19 in the recent wave of infections.

Other updates…

Thailand’s Tourism Ministry has proposed that if the Phuket “Sandbox” model is successful then it be expanded to other popular destinations including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Koh Phi Phi and Koh Samui. The CCSA will discuss expanded the “Sandbox” model during its meeting today. Phuket is set to reopen under the model on July 1, allowing travellers from overseas. who are vaccinated against Covid-19, to enter the island province without going through the 14-day quarantine for international arrivals.

Those in Thailand who received the Chinese-made Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine and have suffered from side effect might be eligible for a 30,000 baht compensation to cover a medical expense, according to the Chulabhorn Royal Academy. A 1 million baht compensation will be paid in case of death or comatose.

With the rise of Covid-19 outbreaks at factories in Thailand, operators are now required to fill out a Covid-19 risk assessment form. Thai officials are also offering advice on management at factories with poor disease control.

(Source: – The Thaiger)

Like this: Like Loading...