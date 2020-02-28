Coronavirus In Thailand: How To Protect Yourself And Others From Infection

Thailand on Wednesday confirmed three new cases of coronavirus infections, taking the total number of reported cases to 40.

While the authorities remain on high alert, officials continue to stress the risk of infection to most individuals remains low.

In addition, over 50 percent of those found to be infected with coronavirus in Thailand have already made a full recovery.

At the time of publishing, of the 40 cases, 22 have recovered and been discharged and 18 remain in hospital. There have been zero deaths from coronavirus in Thailand.

Both Thailand’s Public Health Ministry and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have issued guidelines on how to protect yourself and others from becoming infected with coronavirus, now officially named COVID-19.

The guidelines are:

Wash your hands

Frequently wash your hands with soap and water or an alcohol based hand rub as this will help to kill viruses that are on your hands.

Keep your distance

Avoid close contact from anyone who has a cold, fever or cough. WHO recommends keeping at least 1 metre between yourself and others, particularly with those who are sneezing or coughing.

Don’t cough or sneeze into your hands

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or by flexing your elbow when sneezing. Avoid sneezing into your hands.

Take care with animals and animal products

Avoid direct and unprotected contact with live or wild animals and avoid eating or handling raw or undercooked animal products, especially at markets. It is worth noting there is no evidence that pets such as cats and dogs can become infected or spread the coronavirus.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Don’t touch your eyes, nose and mouth, especially if you have not washed your hands. Your hands may have touch surfaces that contain the virus and if you then go and touch your face you increase the chances of contaminating yourself.

What are the symptoms of coronavirus?

runny nose

headache

cough

sore throat

fever

difficulty breathing

Immediately seek medical help if you have symptoms of a fever, cough or experience breathing difficulties, especially if you have recently travelled abroad. Make sure you inform a medical professional of your recent travel history. Alternatively, contact Thailand’s Department of Disease Control on Call Center 1422.

Should you wear a facemask?

Despite a surge in sales of facemasks in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak, experts remain divided on whether wearing a mask is effective.

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry advises people to wear a face mask.

However, WHO says you only need to wear a facemask if you are taking care of a person with suspected coronavirus infection or if you yourself are coughing and sneezing.

Also, facemasks are only effective if used in combination with frequent hand-cleaning with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water, WHO says.

If you touch a facemask with dirty hands you still risk infecting yourself.

