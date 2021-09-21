COVID-19: Coronavirus Cases In Thailand Drop For The Fifth Consecutive Day

Thailand on Tuesday (September 21) reported 10,919 new COVID-19 cases, 11,694 recoveries and 143 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 1,471,242

▶︎ Total recoveries since since April 1: 1,325,412

Tuesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,500,105 with 15,612 deaths.

The news comes as doctors in Thailand have been given the go-ahead to start giving COVID-19 booster shots under the skin, rather than injecting them into muscles, officials said on Monday, in an effort to strengthen immunity and stretch vaccine supplies.

Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the method, which doctors began exploring last month, could be used at the discretion of medical professionals, providing it was supported by evidence.

Chalermpong Sukonthaphon, director of the Vachira Hospital in Phuket, said his hospital had been given the green light to use the technique from Friday, as trials had showed it triggered a similar immune response to the regular method.

