Covid-19 Death Rate In Thailand Averages 0.97 Per Cent

The death rate of Covid-19 in Thailand is quite low at an average of 0.97 per cent of total patients, Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said on Sunday (April 5).

The Ministry of Public Health said that all the 20 people who had died as of Saturday (April 4) were Thais and their ages ranged between 35 and 84 years.

They included 18 men and two women.

The data showed that most of them also carried diabetes (50 per cent of cases), high blood pressure (35 per cent), chronic kidney disease (15 per cent), dyslipidemia (15 per cent), besides heart disease, chronic lung disease, tuberculosis, and cancer.

The risk factors which made them vulnerable to the infection were going to a boxing stadium (5), travelling abroad (5), working in crowded areas (5), close contact (2), entertainment venues (1), hospital (1), being in a crowded area (1).

As on April 4, 18 out of 1,124 total male patients died (1.6 per cent death rate) and two out of 874 female patients died (0.2 per cent death rate), while there is no information about 69 cases.

(Source: – The Nation)

