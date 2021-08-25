COVID-19 Deaths In Thailand Pass 10,000

File photo: REUTERS

Thailand on Wednesday (August 25) reported 18,417 new COVID-19 cases, 21,186 recoveries and 297 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Wednesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,102,368 with 10,085 deaths.

(Total infections since April 1: 1,073,505)

The news comes as a single dose of the Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines is only 13.8 per cent effective against the new Delta variant, a recent study conducted in Guangzhou, China shows.

The research shows that while two shots of the Chinese vaccines are effective at, 59 per cent in preventing the Delta strain and 70.2 to 100 per cent effective at preventing severe symptoms caused by the variant, a single shot of the vaccines was only 13.8 per cent effective in preventing COVID-19 infections.

Four sub-variants of the fast-spreading Delta strain of coronavirus have been found in samples sent to the Centre of Medical Genomics at Mahidol University for examination, said Professor Emeritus Dr. Wasun Chantratita, chief of the centre.

