Covid-19: Domestic Flights Set To Return May 1st – But Its Flying With A Virus Twist

Picture: Daily News

Daily News reported that Thailand is set to return to the skies on May 1st when many domestic airlines will resume operations.

But it will be flying for a new age – the age of the virus, and the age of coming out of lock down.

Around 20 airlines have discussed stringent measures that they must have in place for the resumption.

The CAAT – Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand – are demanding that all flights have empty seats so that social distancing can be accomplished.

No food or drink will be served and passengers cannot bring their own snacks.

Every passenger must wear their own face mask.

Cabin crews will need to be suited and booted in masks, gowns and face shields.

On flights over 90 minute duration there must be an entire row left empty at the back in case someone displays suspicious symptoms.

Social distancing will begin at the airport with strict rules at check-in.

The measures were contained in a letter from CCCT chief Chula Sukmanop ahead of a meeting with the airlines.

(Source: – Daily News)

