COVID-19: Half A Million People Visited Thailand From Severely Affected Countries

Manager published a report in which they said that the truth about visitors from countries severely affected by the Covid-19 outbreak can now be revealed.

There were just over half a million visitors from nine countries deemed now to be especially risky.

None of the people who arrived went into quarantine, either compulsory or voluntary.

In addition the scale of illegal workers in South Korea – the so called Little Ghosts – is very much higher than previously reported.

Official figures from South Korean immigration to the Thai government show there are more than 150,000 illegal Thai workers there.

Many of these are pouring back into Thailand taking advantage of an amnesty until June. Many could potentially be infected with the virus.

The extraordinary statistics from Thai immigration show that from February 1 to 29th 170,000 entered from China. In the same time 196,000 left.

Other entries were as follows:

Japan 140,000

South Korea 58,000

Taiwan 38,000

Hong Kong 37,000

Singapore 34,000

Italy 23,000,

Iran 2,000 and

953 from Macao.

In total this came to more than 507,000 people from these countries none of whom went into any kind of quarantine, said Manager.

The issue of Phee Noi or the little ghosts who are illegal Thai workers is now very big in Thailand.

Manager said not much was known about them before – but now the phrase “Phee Noi” is on everyone’s lips.

Thaivisa notes that in previous years the number of illegal workers in fields such as prostitution and agriculture was thought to be around 20,000.

The reality is that it is nearly eight times higher.

Official figures from South Korean immigration to the Thai government say there are 157,439.

The media said that after an amnesty was announced until the end of June Thais working illegally in South Korea are steadily returning back to Thailand amid fears they will be infected.

Channel News Asia reported Friday that there were more than 6,000 cases of the virus in South Korea and 42 people had died so far.

