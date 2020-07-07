COVID-19: Here Are The Requirements For Foreigners Wishing To Enter Thailand

Immigration officers stand in front of an empty arrivals hall at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International airport amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Thailand, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

The Thai government has again confirmed the requirements for people wishing to enter the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While Thailand’s borders remain closed to tourists, certain groups of foreigners are allowed to enter the country.

These groups are:

Persons who hold a valid certificate of residence

Spouses, parents or child of a Thai national

Work permit holders

Students of Thai educational institutions

Persons who are in need of medical treatment in Thailand

All people in the aforementioned groups are required to have health insurance covering COVID-19, a fit to fly certificate and undergo quarantine once they return to Thailand.

The full requirements for each group is confirmed below:

