COVID-19 In Khon Kaen: Two Doctors Test Positive

Picture: Manager

Two doctors who work at Khon Kaen University’s Srinagarind Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, health officials confirmed on Sunday.

The two male doctors work in the surgery department and had both recently visited a concert in Khon Kaen.

One of the doctors had visited a local department store and restaurant before returning to work where he was in contact with other doctors, staff and patients, Manager reported.

The other doctor had recently travelled to Bangkok and also been in contact with other doctors, staff and patients.

Meanwhile Srinagarind Hospital has announced that services had been scaled back due to several doctors and staff now having to isolate having been in contact with the infected doctors.

Non-urgent surgery would be postponed, while priority would be given to emergency cases.

COVID-19 screening measures at the hospital have also been stepped up.

Anyone who has visited the surgery department at Srinagarind Hospital between March 22 and 2 April is urged to take a COVID-19 test.

Despite the cases, Jaruek Laoprasert, the Khon Kaen deputy governor said the situation was under control and also said that planned Songkran events can still go ahead, providing they follow the rules stated by the Ministry of Public Health – such as no large gatherings or water throwing.

An investigation will also be launched into the holding of the concert which the two doctors attended to ensure that COVID-19 protocols were followed.

(Source: – Thai Visa News)

