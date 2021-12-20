COVID-19: New Coronavirus Cases In Thailand Continue To Decline

Thailand on Monday (December 20) reported 2,525 new COVID-19 cases, 4,190 recoveries and 31 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 2,502. Prisons: 23

▶︎ Recoveries: 4,190

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 2,165,190

▶︎ Total recoveries since April 1: 2,105,122

Monday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,194,053 with 21,408 deaths.

The news comes as the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has stated that participants in New Year countdown events with at least 1,000 attendees must be fully vaccinated and have tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours prior to the event.

Dr. Apisamai Srirangsan, assistant spokesperson for the CCSA, said the requirements are in accordance with Section 9 of the emergency decree, implemented to contain the spread of COVID-19.

