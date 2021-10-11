COVID-19: Thailand Reports 10,035 New Coronavirus Cases, 60 Deaths

File photo: REUTERS
Thailand on Monday (October 11) reported 10,035 new COVID-19 cases, 10,590 recoveries and 84 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.
◼︎ 10,590 recoveries
◼︎ 9,955 new infections
◼︎ 80 prison / prison infections
▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 1,692,056
▶︎ Total recoveries since since April 1: 1,565,477
Monday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,720,919 with 17,751 deaths.
The news comes as the Rural Doctors Society (RDS) has warned Thai people not to lower their guard, noting that COVID-19 infections in Thailand are not declining, as widely misunderstood. On the contrary, are increasing, averaging over 20,000 cases a day.
In its Facebook post yesterday (Sunday), the RDS says “please pay attention and be on the alert” as it pointed out at the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has shown two figures for new infections yesterday (Sunday), from different testing methods – 10,817 cases from RT-PCR tests and 10,055 cases from antigen tests.
