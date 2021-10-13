COVID-19: Thailand Reports 10,064 New Coronavirus Cases, 82 Deaths

File photo: REUTERS
Thailand on Wednesday (October 13) reported 10,064 new COVID-19 cases, 10,988 recoveries and 82 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.
◼︎ 10,988 recoveries
◼︎ 9,946 new infections
◼︎ 118 prison / prison infections
▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 1,711,565
▶︎ Total recoveries since since April 1: 1,587,917
Wednesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,740,428 with 17,917 deaths.
The news comes as Thais remain divided over the decision, announced by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, to allow foreign travellers to enter the country from November 1st, provided they are fully vaccinated, test negative for COVID-19 and arrive from one of the countries on the government’s approved list.
Virologist Dr. Anan Jongkaewwattana asked, if 100,000 foreign tourists arrive in Thailand in a day, how health officials would be able to administer such a large number of RT-PCR tests effectively.
(Source: – Asean Now)