COVID-19: Thailand Reports 10,064 New Coronavirus Cases, 82 Deaths

Thailand on Wednesday (October 13) reported 10,064 new COVID-19 cases, 10,988 recoveries and 82 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Wednesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,740,428 with 17,917 deaths.

The news comes as Thais remain divided over the decision, announced by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, to allow foreign travellers to enter the country from November 1st, provided they are fully vaccinated, test negative for COVID-19 and arrive from one of the countries on the government’s approved list.

Virologist Dr. Anan Jongkaewwattana asked, if 100,000 foreign tourists arrive in Thailand in a day, how health officials would be able to administer such a large number of RT-PCR tests effectively.

