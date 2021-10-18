COVID-19: Thailand Reports 10,111 New Coronavirus Cases, 63 Deaths

File photo: REUTERS

Thailand on Monday (October 18) reported 10,111 new COVID-19 cases, 10,612 recoveries and 63 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

◼︎10,612 recoveries

◼︎ 10,070 new infections

◼︎ 41 prison / prison infections

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 1,764,949

▶︎ Total recoveries since since April 1: 1,640,824

Monday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,793,812 with 18,336 deaths.

The news comes as a recent opinion poll shows 60.1% of Thai people surveyed do not agree with the November 1st reopening of Thailand to vaccinated foreign travels without quarantine, saying that the country is not yet ready because less than 70% of the population have been vaccinated.

The survey also shows, however, that 39.9% of those surveyed agree that the November 1st target is timely.

(Source: – Asean Now)

