COVID-19: Thailand Reports 10,288 New Coronavirus Cases And 12,494 Recoveries

Thailand on Monday (September 27) reported 10,288 new COVID-19 cases, 12,494 recoveries and 101 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Monday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,571,926 with 16,369 deaths.

The news comes as the Ministry of Public Health has revealed that Thailand’s vaccine stockpile will top 125 million doses by the end of the year as vaccination picks up pace across all segments of the population.

Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said security of vaccine supply and a steady rate of vaccinations were essential for restarting the economy.

The nationwide inoculation drive is speeding up as more vaccine arrives and the rollout will be accelerated to cover all population segments so the country can return to normality.

He said the first shots now covered 44.45% of the population and 57.44% of the target groups.

