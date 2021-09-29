COVID-19: Thailand Reports 10,414 New Coronavirus Cases, 122 Deaths

File photo REUTERS

Thailand on Wednesday (September 29) reported 10,414 new COVID-19 cases, 11,580 recoveries and 122 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

◼︎ 11,580 recoveries

◼︎ 10,236 new infections

◼︎ 178 prison / prison infections

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 1,562,966

▶︎ Total recoveries since since April 1: 1,432,360

Wednesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,591,829 with 16,620 deaths.

The news comes as Antibody levels, generated by two jabs of Sinovac vaccine and a booster shot of AstraZeneca, is relatively lower than two Sinovac jabs and a booster of Pfizer vaccine, but the immunity generated after the Sinovac-Pfizer regimen drops faster, according to research jointly conducted by Thailand’s National Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (Biotec) and Thammasat University.

Dr. Anan Jongkaewwattana, virologist and head of the Animal Health Innovation Research Division of Biotec, said on his Facebook page on Sunday that researchers conducted research on two groups of frontline medical personnel.

One group received two Sinovac jabs and a third AstraZeneca jab and the other received third Pfizer jab, to assess the immune response after inoculation.

(Source: – Asean Now)

